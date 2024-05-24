Pune Porsche accident: Attempts were made to show family driver was behind wheels

Pune: Attempts were made to project that the 17-year-old minor, who allegedly crashed his Porsche car into a motorbike killing two persons, was not at the wheel at the time of the accident, said Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday.

He said attempts were made to show that the family driver was driving the car and not the teen when the vehicle fatally knocked down two persons in the city's Kalyani Nagar area around 3 am on Sunday.



The city police chief told reporters that an internal inquiry has pointed to lapses on the part of some cops while registering the case and action will be taken against them.

"During our investigation, it has clearly emerged that the juvenile was driving the car and we have already collected all the necessary chronological evidence. For example, when the juvenile left the house, the entry on the security register shows that he left the house with the car," he said.

"On the basis of technical and CCTV evidence, it is confirmed that the car was being driven by the juvenile, the police chief said. Eyewitnesses have also corroborated that the teenager was behind the wheel at the time of the accident," he said.

"We are investigating these (attempts to make the driver guilty) and will take action against those who made such attempts, under section 201 (destruction of evidence) of the IPC," he said.

Asked about the blood samples, Kumar said the juvenile was sent to Sassoon Hospital around 9 am on Sunday after an offence was registered. "There was a delay in taking blood samples as they were collected at 11 pm but the blood report is not the pillar of our case," he admitted.

He said the case has been registered under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and the juvenile was fully aware that driving in an inebriated condition would lead to this kind of offence and people's lives would be lost.

He also said special counsels will be appointed to aggressively put forth the police side in court.