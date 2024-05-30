PM Modi to begin 45-hour meditation in Kanyakumari today, visit to be broadcasted live

Kanyakumari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing for a 45-hour meditation session at the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu from Thursday evening. This spiritual endeavour is reminiscent of his previous meditative retreat in a Kedarnath cave after the 2019 poll campaign. The Prime Minister's visit will be live telecast on all social media platforms, BJP posted on X. Watch live.



Itinerary

Modi will meditate from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1 at Dhyan Mandapam, where Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata', BJP sources said. The PM is also expected to offer prayers at the famous Sri Bhagavathy Amman temple. Before his departure on June 1, Modi plans to visit the Thiruvalluvar statue, a towering 133-ft sculpture dedicated to the Tamil bard, located adjacent to the rock memorial.

Election Code of Conduct

As the meditation coincides with the silence period preceding the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1, opposition Congress and DMK have expressed reservations and petitioned the Election Commission against the PM's visit. Congress alleged on Wednesday that Modi was attempting to "circumvent" the silence period restrictions with his meditation trip and urged the Election Commission to ensure it is not broadcasted by the media as it violates the model code of conduct. The local DMK unit in Tamil Nadu has also lodged a complaint with the District Collector, who is also the District Election Officer, citing the ongoing tourist season and the model code of conduct in force.

What's special about Kanyakumari

BJP functionaries previously stated that Modi's choice of Kanyakumari for his spiritual journey underscores his commitment to realising Vivekananda's vision for the country. They emphasised the significance of the rock where Modi will meditate, stating that it had a profound impact on Vivekananda's life, comparable to Sarnath for Gautam Buddha. It was here that Vivekananda arrived after traveling across the country, meditated for three days, and envisioned a developed India. The site is also mentioned in holy texts as the location where Goddess Parvati meditated for Lord Shiva.

Security arrangements

All arrangements, including heightened security, are in place for Modi's 45-hour stay at the famed mid-sea memorial. Security has been intensified ahead of Modi's visit, with 2,000 police personnel tasked with guarding during his stay, along with surveillance by the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy. Tirunelveli range DIG Pravesh Kumar, accompanied by superintendent of police E Sundaravathanam, inspected the security arrangements at various locations. The district will witness a significant presence of 2000 police personnel and various security agencies maintaining vigilance during the PM's event. Restrictions include the closure of the beach to tourists from Thursday to Saturday and the suspension of private boat services.