Exit Polls 2024: When and where to catch updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 01, 2024 02:16 PM IST
An election official marks a voter's finger with the indelible ink during the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Aurangabad. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

With the seventh and final phase of the general election nearing its conclusion on Saturday, the public are eagerly awaiting the exit poll results. The last phase of polling is underway for 57 constituencies spread across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The exit poll assessment is expected to be released by 6.30 pm on Saturday, marking the conclusion of this election cycle. The assessment will continue until results are announced on the morning of June 4. Catch the live updates of Exit Poll 2024 on Manorama News.

According to the guidelines set by the Election Commission (EC), television channels and news outlets can only broadcast exit poll data and results after polling concludes. The EC has the authority to regulate these polls under section 126 (A) of The Representation of the People Act. TV exit polls, anticipated after the voting concludes, will provide insights into how parties perform ahead of Tuesday's official results.

On Friday, the Congress announced its decision not to participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on news channels, saying it does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRPs. In response, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda claimed that the Congress party's decision to refrain from exit poll debates clearly indicates the opposition has admitted defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

