LS poll results: BJP plans grand event to celebrate victory, say reports

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a grand event to celebrate its victory in the Lok Sabha elections after most of the exit polls predicted an easy win for the saffron party. According to sources, preparations for the swearing-in ceremony have started at Rashtrapati Bhavan last week itself.



The Indian Express reported that the President's secretariat issued a tender for purchasing decorative indoor plants and ornamental plants for the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and his cabinet. As per the tender estimate dated May 28, the contractor will be paid Rs 21.97 lakh to supply the items within five days.

BJP's political event is likely to be held at Kartavya Path here on the same day of the swearing-in ceremony. Around 8,000-10,000 people including foreign counterparts are expected to attend the event. According to the report, the BJP is planning to organise the swearing-in ceremony on June 9.

NDTV reported that the BJP is likely to hold its victory celebrations at key locations in Delhi, including the Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, and Kartavya Path, after the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi. A grand roadshow from Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi is also on the cards. Apart from Delhi, BJP is also mulling celebrations in Mumbai.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

While India Today-Axis My India has forecast 361-401 seats for the BJP-led alliance and 131-166 seats for the opposition INDIA bloc in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the ABP-C Voter predicted 353-383 seats for the ruling alliance and 152-182 seats for the INDIA bloc. On Monday, Chanakya predicted 335 seats to the BJP and 400 to the NDA, with a margin of 15 seats either way. It predicted 107 seats to the opposition alliance with a possibility of its tally going up or down by 11 seats. The Times Now-ETG Research's exit poll gave 358 and 152 seats to the NDA and the INDIA bloc respectively.

The BJP had given the slogan of '400 paar' for its alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.

(With PTI inputs)