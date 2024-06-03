LS Polls Phase 7: EC records 77 pc voter turnout in 9 LS seats in Bengal

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India confirmed that a voter turnout of 76.80 per cent was recorded during the seventh and final phase of polling held in the nine Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal. The turnout, however, was lower than the polling percentage recorded during the general election held in 2019 when it was 78.51 per cent and during the 2021 assembly election when the voter turnout was registered at 79 per cent.

Polling for the seventh phase was held on June 1 from 7 am to 6 pm.

Highest polling of 84.31 per cent was registered in Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, followed by Mathurapur (82.02 per cent), Diamond Harbour (81.04 per cent), Barasat (80.18 per cent), Jaynagar (80.08 per cent), Jadavpur (76.68 per cent) and Dum Dum (73.81 per cent), he said.

The two Lok Sabha seats of Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar recorded a voter turnout of 66.95 per cent and 63.95 per cent respectively, he said.

A total of 1,63,40,345 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the 17,470 polling stations.

The Election Commission had deployed 967 companies of central forces along with over 33,000 state police personnel in this phase of polling.