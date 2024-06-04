Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: India awaits final verdict

The world's largest democracy is eagerly awaiting the results of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on June 4. The counting of votes got underway at 8 am on Tuesday with postal ballots. Commencing on April 19, voting spanned across 543 constituencies in seven phases during this general election. The voter turnout in the seven phases stood at 66.14, 66.71, 65.68, 69.16, 62.2, 63.36 and 62 per cent, respectively.

While the BJP aims for a hat-trick of wins to retain power, the Congress-led INDIA bloc seeks to change the political landscape this time around. In Kerala, the Left endeavours to thwart the Congress-led UDF's aspirations of replicating their 2019 success where it secured 19 of 20 seats. On the other hand, the BJP aims to make significant inroads in the state, fielding heavyweight candidates.

Several exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

Assembly poll results

Alongside the Lok Sabha election results, counting of votes in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will be held on June 4.

The outcomes of the assembly polls in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh were declared on June 2. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) returned to power by sweeping the assembly polls in the Himalayan state, winning 31 of the 32 seats, according to the Election Commission. In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP returned to power for the third time in a row, as the party won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly and secured a majority.

While initial trends may surface by noon on June 4, a more definitive outlook will likely materialise late in the afternoon. The Election Commission is expected to declare the final official results either late at night on June 4 or by the morning of June 5.