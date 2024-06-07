NDA is committed to the principle of nation-first, says Modi

NDA is committed to the principle of nation-first, and will work 24x7 to ensure respect for 'my mother India' and take our country to new heights, NDA's prime minister-designate Narendra Modi told the NDA parliamentary meeting at the central hall of the parliament.

Modi said that the overwhelming majority given by the people also showed that people have accepted the growth-oriented policies of the NDA government for the past 10 years.

Tearing into the opposition, Modi said that the Congress tried to propose the results as a big loss for the NDA when in fact, it never got as many votes in the last three elections as BJP alone received this time. He said the negative campaign against the EVM and election processes was also defeated by the majority the NDA got this time.

Thanking the electorate for the majority, he said that NDA has laid a new foundation stone for different politics in south India. "After the assembly elections, new governments were formed in Karnataka and Telangana. But the electorate rejected them and voted NDA in majority," he said.

Talking about Kerala, Modi said the party has lost many workers to political killings. "We probably lost more workers in Kerala than in Jammu and Kashmir. Even when they saw no silver lining in the cloud, they worked tireless and now for the first time in history we have a representative from the state.

After the meeting, NDA leaders are expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu and stake claim to form the next government.

Sources indicate that JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, crucial for the success of NDA, will also meet the President along with Modi. Sources said that BJP leadership has suggested Suresh Gopi to become a Union Minister. It is reported Gopi may take oath with Modi on Sunday.