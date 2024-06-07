NDA unanimously elects Modi as leader of parliamentary party

New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders, along with newly-elected MPs, and NDA allies TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar expressed support for a Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), proposing him as the bloc’s parliamentary leader. The NDA is meeting in the Parliament’s central hall to work out a formula for Cabinet formation.

After the meeting, it is expected that Narendra Modi and MPs will visit President Draupadi Murmu and stake their claim to form the government. Sources indicate that JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, crucial for the success of NDA, will also meet the President along with Modi. Sources said that BJP leadership has suggested Suresh Gopi to become a Union Minister. It is reported Gopi may take oath with Modi on Sunday.

Amid the preparations to form the third Narendra Modi-led government, all eyes are how many portfolios would allies TDP and Janata Dal (United) would get in the new cabinet. There were indications that the allies would not receive any key posts like Home, Agriculture and IT.