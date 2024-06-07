NDA unanimously elects Modi as leader of parliamentary party

New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders, along with newly-elected MPs, and NDA allies TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar expressed support for a Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), proposing him as the bloc’s parliamentary leader. The NDA is meeting in the Parliament’s central hall to work out a formula for Cabinet formation.
After the meeting, it is expected that Narendra Modi and MPs will visit President Draupadi Murmu and stake their claim to form the government. Sources indicate that JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, crucial for the success of NDA, will also meet the President along with Modi. Sources said that BJP leadership has suggested Suresh Gopi to become a Union Minister. It is reported Gopi may take oath with Modi on Sunday.
35 mins ago
In the new NDA cabinet, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Chirag Paswan, Suresh Gopi, Nitin Gadkari and Jitin Ram Majhi are included: Reports
42 mins ago
He will head to meet president Droupadi Murumu along with Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Chandrababdu Naidu and Nitish Kumar.
43 mins ago
Modi concluded his speech after thanking all newly elected parliamentarians.
44 mins ago
I am fully committed to nation, I'm available 24/7; we all need to work together for the country. One life, one mission -- ensuring respect for 'my mother India' and taking our country to new heights
49 mins ago
I urge all states to be ready with progressive policies; there is huge potential for investments from across world
51 mins ago
Empowering poor, middle class our priority; we will continue to ensure welfare of people, deliver quality life to all
52 mins ago
We will ensure India leads world in 'green era'; I urge everyone to plant a tree in name of their mothers as respect for mother earth: Modi
53 mins ago
NDA has always given a corruption-free, reform-oriented stable government to the country. Congress-led UPA changed their name but they have been known for their corruption. Even after changing their names, the country has not forgiven them, the country has rejected them.
1 hour ago
Our govt believes in competitive and cooperative federalism
1 hour ago
For me NDA stands for New India, Developed India, Aspirational India: PM Modi at NDA parliamentary party meet
Amid the preparations to form the third Narendra Modi-led government, all eyes are how many portfolios would allies TDP and Janata Dal (United) would get in the new cabinet. There were indications that the allies would not receive any key posts like Home, Agriculture and IT.