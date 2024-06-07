Malayalam
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamatory ad case

PTI
Published: June 07, 2024 12:23 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

Bengaluru: A special court here on Friday granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a case filed by the BJP's Karnataka unit for issuing "defamatory" advertisements in mainstream newspapers.
The advertisement ahead of Assembly polls last year accused the then BJP government in the state of indulging in large-scale corruption during its 2019-2023 rule.

The court had on June one granted bail to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the State Congress chief, after they appeared before it in connection with the defamation case.
Judge K N Shivakumar had directed Gandhi to appear before the court on June 7 without fail.

