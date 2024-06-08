Media baron Ramoji Rao passes away

Renowned Indian businessman and media magnate, Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, passed away on Saturday. He was 87.



Ramoji Rao was the driving force behind the Ramoji Group, a conglomerate that encompasses a diverse array of ventures. From the iconic Ramoji Film City, touted as the world's largest film production facility, to the widely circulated Eenadu newspaper, and the expansive ETV Network of television channels, his influence spanned across various sectors. Additionally, his imprint extended to the realms of film production with Usha Kiran Movies, and beyond, with ventures like Margadarsi Chit Fund, Dolphin Group of hotels, Kalanjali shopping mall, Priya pickles, and Mayuri Film Distributors.

Born on November 16, 1936, in Pedaparupudi, Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh, Ramoji Rao hailed from an agricultural family. His entrepreneurial journey began with humble roots but soared to unparalleled heights, shaping the landscape of Indian media and cinema.

Throughout his illustrious career, Ramoji Rao received numerous accolades, including four Filmfare Awards South, five Nandi Awards, and the prestigious National Film Award, underscoring his indelible contributions to Telugu cinema. In 2016, his remarkable achievements were further recognized with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, for his multifaceted contributions to journalism, literature, and education.