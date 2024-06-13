Malayalam
Ajit Doval returns as NSA, P K Mishra reappointed Principal Secretary to PM

PTI
Published: June 13, 2024 07:01 PM IST
National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval addresses during the release of a 11-volume book series 'History of Ancient India', at the Vivekanand International Foundation in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: The government on Thursday reappointed former IPS officer Ajit Doval as the National Security Adviser (NSA), according to an official order.
His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or until further orders, it said.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ajit Doval, IPS (Retired) as National Security Adviser with effect from 10.06.2024," said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

During the term of his office, Doval will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence, it said, adding the terms and conditions of his appointment will be notified separately.

Meanwhile, former IAS officer P K Mishra has been re-appointed as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Personnel Ministry order said. His appointment will come into effect from June 10, 2024, it said.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr P.K. Mishra, IAS (Retired) as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister with effect from 10.06.2024. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders whichever is earlier," the order said.

