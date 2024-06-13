PM Modi leaves for Italy on first foreign tour of third term, to meet Pope at G7 Summit

In his first overseas tour after becoming the Prime Minister of India for a third term, Narendra Modi flew to Italy to participate in the G7 Outreach Summit.

Modi was invited by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for the summit on June 14, said the Prime Minister's Office in a press release.

"I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit," Modi said in a government release. "I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth into our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidating the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolstering cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions."

Modi is likely to attend discussions on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean regions. "It will be an opportunity to bring greater synergy between the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India’s Presidency and the forthcoming G7 Summit, and deliberate on issues which are crucial for the Global South," he said.

PM Modi is also expected to meet other world leaders and hold a one-on-one meeting with Pope Francis. The Pope's visit is historic as it is the first time the head of the Catholic Church will be attending G7 discussions.