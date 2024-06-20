Delhi court grants bail to Kejriwal

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Niyay Bindu granted the relief to the AAP leader on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The court also declined the ED's request to stay the order for 48 hours. The judge passed the order after hearing arguments advanced by the prosecution and the defence counsel on Kejriwal's application for regular bail.

The court, however, imposed certain conditions on the AAP leader before granting him the relief, including that he will not try to hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses. The judge also directed Kejriwal to appear before the court whenever required and to cooperate with the investigation.

The judge had reserved the order earlier during the day after hearing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which sought to link Kejriwal to the alleged proceeds of crime and co-accused, and the defence that claimed the prosecution has no evidence to nail the AAP leader.

The court had on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Kejriwal in the case till July 3.