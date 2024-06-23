Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Death toll climbs to 57

Kallakurichi: The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, has reached 57. Two individuals, critically ill due to the consumption of illicit arrack, passed away on Sunday. According to reports, the cause of the alcohol poisoning incident is attributed to expired Methanol, a highly toxic substance commonly used for industrial purposes. The substance was reportedly transported from Andhra Pradesh by a bootlegging syndicate for the production of illicit alcohol.

Authorities conducted a raid at an unauthorised central point in Vellimalai, seizing substances used in liquor production. Methanol is a highly toxic substance harmful to the human body.