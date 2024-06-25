New Delhi: In a surprising move, eight-time Congress MP from Kerala's Mavelikara constituency Kodikunnil Suresh filed the nomination for the Lok Sabha Speaker post on Tuesday. While Suresh was fielded as the INDIA bloc candidate, Kota MP Om Birla will be the NDA candidate for Speaker election. This is the first time an election is being held for the post of Speaker in the Parliament since 1946.

The nomination process witnessed a dramatic turn when Congress leader K C Venugopal and DMK's T R Baalu walked out of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's office, refusing to support NDA's candidate Birla unless the Deputy Speaker's position was offered to the opposition. Venugopal criticized BJP for not committing to this demand.

Efforts by Union ministers including Amit Shah, J P Nadda, and Rajnath Singh to persuade opposition leaders proved unsuccessful. Meanwhile, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Lalan Singh accused Congress of setting conditions, asserting their readiness to discuss the demand during the Deputy Speaker's election.

Over ten nominations were submitted in support of Birla's candidacy, including endorsements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda, and BJP allies like TDP, JD(U), JD(S), and LJP (R). In contrast, three sets of nominations backed Suresh, a prominent Dalit leader and seasoned MP.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had expressed opposition's willingness to support the government's choice for Speaker under conventional norms, provided the Deputy Speaker role was accorded to the opposition. He also highlighted Prime Minister Modi's failure to respond to Mallikarjun Kharge's demand, condemning it as disrespectful and questioning the government's commitment to cooperative governance.

Separately, Kota MP Om Birla met Prime Minister Modi, hinting at his potential re-nomination for the Speaker's post, which he previously held in the preceding House.