Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kejriwal back in judicial custody till July 12

PTI
Published: June 29, 2024 06:41 PM IST
PTI06_29_2024_000150A
Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal being brought to a court by CBI officials, in New Delhi, on Saturday. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: A court here on Saturday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till July 12 in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.
Kejriwal was produced in the court by the CBI after the end of his three-day custodial interrogation.

The CBI sought 14 days jail for Kejriwal, saying his incarceration was required "in the interest of the investigation and justice".

Allowing the plea, Special Judge Sunena Sharma said that Kejriwal be produced in the court on July 12. A detailed order from the court is awaited.

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI in connection with irregularities in his government's excise policy.

On March 21, he was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped policy. He was granted bail by a trial court that was stayed by the Delhi High Court.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE