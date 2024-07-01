Entire family swept away at Lonavala waterfall; 3 including 2 children dead | Video

Lonavala: Five members of a family were swept into the Bhushi Dam after a surge from a nearby waterfall on Sunday. While three bodies have been recovered, efforts are on by Shivdurga Rescue Team to locate the remaining two individuals .

The unfortunate incident unfolded around midday on Sunday, between 12.30 to 1 pm, amid relentless heavy rains that have been drenching the Lonavala region since morning. The heavy downpour led to a significant rise in water levels around the Bhushi Dam, exacerbated by overflow from mountainous streams feeding into the reservoir.

The tourists were enjoying the cascading waterfalls near the railway rest house when the incident occurred. Due to the continuous heavy rain, the water level in the waterfall rose, and the strong current swept five people into the dam.

The family hailed from Sayyed Nagar in Hadapsar Wanwadi, Pune. The deceased were identified as Shahista Ansari (36), Amima Ansari (13), and Umera Ansari (8). Those missing are Adnan Ansari (4) and Maria Sayyad (9).

“A woman and four children went to a waterfall near Bhushi dam in Lonavala. Three bodies have been recovered at the end of search and rescue operations today; all five people are from one family,”Superintendent of Pune Rural Police, Pankaj Deshmukh, told news agency ANI.