President Droupadi Murmu approves budget session from July 22 to August 12

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has approved the proposal to summon both Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2024, scheduled from July 22 to August 12, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday. This session marks the first budget presentation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in its third term.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on July 23. President Murmu emphasised that this budget session is anticipated to introduce significant social and economic measures. An interim budget was presented in February due to the Lok Sabha polls, which were held in April-June.

(With PTI Inputs)