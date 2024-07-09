Usha Uthup's husband Jani dies at 78

Kolkata: Indian pop icon Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko Uthup died in Kolkata on Monday, their family said.

Jani, 78, complained of discomfort while watching TV at their residence. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead, they said. A massive cardiac arrest was the trigger for the death, they added.

Jani, the second husband of Usha, was associated with the tea plantation sector. They first met at the iconic Trincas in the early '70s. Besides Usha, Jani leaves a son and a daughter. The last rites will be held on Tuesday, the family said.