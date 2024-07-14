AAP accuses BJP of conspiring to harm Kejriwal's health in jail

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged that the BJP is conspiring to harm Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health by keeping him in jail and that he is not getting the medical attention needed as a diabetic. Hitting back, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed the AAP leaders were enacting a "drama" by repeating the statements on Kejriwal's health to "mislead" the court and get bail for him.



Kejriwal, arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in his government's scrapped excise policy 2021-22, was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court but remains in jail in a related CBI case.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi cabinet minister Atishi said that there was an "acute" danger to Kejriwal's health in judicial custody as his sugar levels have been falling dangerously low.

"Arvind Kejriwal has been suffering from acute diabetes for 30 years. He is a serious diabetic patient. In the last few weeks, his sugar level has fallen to very dangerous levels many times," she claimed.

The AAP leader said the BJP had put Kejriwal in jail in a "fake" case and it would be responsible if anything happened to him in judicial custody. The BJP's conspiracy is not just to put Arvind Kejriwal in jail, rather it is a conspiracy to harm his health. It is a conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal.

"Today, the BJP is engaging in these actions, and it is not the first time in history that dictators have imprisoned their opponents and tried to harm their health or even take their lives while they are in jail," she alleged.

The minister said when the trial court granted bail to Kejriwal, the BJP understood that if not today, then tomorrow, he will be released from jail.

"So as soon as Arvind Kejriwal got bail from the trial court, the BJP went to the High Court to get a stay on that bail. The BJP knew that the Supreme Court would overturn the High Court order, so the day before the case reached the Supreme Court, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI," she said.

Atishi said Kejriwal's health is gradually deteriorating in jail.

"If today CM Arvind Kejriwal faces any health problem, who will be responsible for that? Only the BJP will be responsible for that. They (BJP) got him arrested by the CBI in a fake manner to prevent him from coming out of jail," she said.

Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: X/AAP

She said that Kejriwal's sugar level has gone below 50 mg/dl more than five times in sleep.

"If the sugar level falls below 70-60, then anything can happen to that person. A sleeping person can go into a coma due to low sugar levels, he can have a brain stroke, he can have seizures, he can have permanent brain damage," said the AAP leader.

"If Arvind Kejriwal suffers a stroke, brain damage, or permanent damage, who will be responsible for that?" she said.

She again expressed concern over the AAP chief's "unexplained weight loss of 8.5 kg" since his arrest.

"Such a sudden weight loss could be indicative of serious cardiological and kidney diseases and even cancer," she added.

Doctor's version

Health expert Dr. Nimmi Rastogi said that diabetes is a very serious disease and if the patient does not get a proper diet and medicine and is also stressed, it can prove to be fatal. Rastogi said that the sugar level going below 50 is considered an emergency in hospitals.

"If a hypoglycemia patient comes, then it is a red alarm. Sugar levels of 50 and 60 are fatal. Hypoglycemia is a very dangerous thing," she said.