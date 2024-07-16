NIA nabs four men for trafficking Indians to work in fake call centres in South-East Asia

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four men allegedly involved in human trafficking and cyber fraud cases related to Laos and other South-East Asian countries.

The accused are Manjoor Alam (Guddu) of Delhi, Sahil and Ashish of Bahadurgarh (Haryana) and Pawan Yadav (alias Afroze and Afzal) of Siwan in Bihar.

According to the NIA, the accused “were part of organised trafficking syndicate involved in luring and trafficking Indian youth to foreign countries on the pretext of offering them lucrative jobs”. The NIA said in a press release that the “trafficked youth were forced to work in fake call centres at Laos, Golden Triangle SEZ, among other places in the South East Asian region, as part of the massive network being operated by foreign nationals through operatives based in various parts of India, Laos, and other countries”.

“Through these call centres, the youth were coerced into carrying out illegal online activities, such as investment scams, relationship scams and Crypto Currency scams,” the NIA said. The case was handled by the Delhi Police and transferred to the NIA on June 19.