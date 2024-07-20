NEET-UG row: Over 2,000 candidates from Sikar centres score above 650 marks

New Delhi: Over 75 NEET-UG candidates from each centre in Rajasthan's Sikar have scored above 600 marks with the number going up to 150 at a few centres. According to an analysis of the centre-wise result for the medical entrance, the average of candidates scoring above 600 in Sikar is much higher than the national average.

For instance at a centre in Aravali Public School, over 90 out of 942 candidates scored above 600 and seven above 700. Similarly, in the Mody Institute of Technology centre, over 110 candidates scored above 600. The number was above 75 at Vishwa Bharti PG College centre and it was the same for Tagore PG College.

The number of above 600 scorers at Aryan PG College centre is 90, 85 at Sunrise International School, 94 at BPS Convent School, 132 at Gurukul International School and 115 at Shri Mangal Chand Diwaniya Vidya Centre.

Over 27,000 candidates appeared at exam centres in Sikar out of which over 4,200 have scored above 600. In all, 30,204 students scored 650 and above 1.3 per cent of the 23.22 lakh candidates nationwide. These candidates would have ranks in the top 30,000 and a chance at seats in government medical colleges. Of this set, examinees from Sikar alone will have a chance to claim 2,037 seats.

At two other centres in Sikar, 150 candidates and 83 candidates have scored more than 600. The results, which were initially announced on June 5, have been published in this format following an order of the Supreme Court, which is hearing several petitions about the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam, including paper leak.

The exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, for more than 24 lakh candidates. The court had ordered that the results be announced while masking the identities of the aspirants, saying it wanted to ascertain whether the candidates appearing at allegedly tainted centres secured more marks than those writing the exam elsewhere.

The top court will resume hearing the arguments on July 22 on a batch of pleas seeking cancellation, re-test and a court-monitored probe into the allegations of malpractice in the prestigious exam.