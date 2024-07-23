Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Soldier killed as Army foils infiltration bid by terrorists in Poonch

PTI
Published: July 23, 2024 09:53 PM IST
Indian army. File Photo: PTI.
Topic | India

Jammu: A soldier was killed as the Army thwarted an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early Tuesday, officials said.

"Alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists ... in the Battal sector at 0300 hours," White Knight Corps said on X.
"During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured. Operations are continuing," the Corps said.

According to sources, troops picked up the movement of the group of terrorists in the Battal forward area of the Krishnagati belt and forced the terrorists to retreat.

Lance Naik Subash Kumar was injured in the intense gunfight and later succumbed, they said, adding terrorists too suffered "loss".

The post-mortem has been conducted and the soldier's body handed over to the Army, a police officer said.
A search operation has been launched in the area, the officials said.

There has been a spurt in terror activities in the Jammu in recent months, raising fears about the revival of militancy in the region.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE