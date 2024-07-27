Indian Army foils Pakistan's BAT attack in J&K's Kupwara; 1 soldier killed, 4 injured

New Delhi/Srinagar: One soldier was killed and four army personnel, including a captain, were injured on Saturday during an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in the Kamakari sector of Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. According to military sources, the Indian Army foiled the BAT's attack.

During the encounter, one Pakistani intruder was killed. The BAT, which comprises special forces personnel from the Pakistan Army and terrorists, launched the attack early in the morning. "Action by Border Action Team has been foiled by alert Indian Army troops this morning in Kamakari sector," one source said.

Two of the intruders managed to return to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during the intense gunfight, which lasted for several hours. The group of three intruders had earlier hurled a grenade and opened fire on a forward post near the Kumkadi post in the Trehgam sector of the north Kashmir district.

The troops responded swiftly, resulting in a gunfight between the two sides. Five soldiers sustained injuries during the clash, with one later succumbing to his injuries. The injured personnel were evacuated to a base hospital, where the condition of one soldier was reported to be critical ," the sources added.

