Prashant Kishor to launch Jan Suraaj party on Oct 2

PTI
Published: July 28, 2024 08:24 PM IST
Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor being felicitated by supporters during a state-level meeting of the organisation, in Patna, July 28, 2024. Photo: PTI.
Topic | India

Patna: Former election strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday said his Jan Suraaj campaign will become a political party on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, and contest the assembly polls in Bihar next year.

Kishor was addressing a state-level workshop of Jan Suraaj here, which was attended by several persons, including a granddaughter of former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, joining the campaign.

"As stated earlier, Jan Suraaj will become a political party on October 2 and contest next year's assembly polls. Other details, such as party leadership, will be decided in due course," said Kishor, who launched the campaign two years ago.

He welcomed the entry of Jagriti Thakur, daughter of Virendra Nath Thakur, younger son of the Bharat Ratna awardee socialist leader. The late Thakur's elder son Ram Nath Thakur is a JD(U) MP and a Union Minister of State.

Others who joined Jan Suraaj included former RJD MLC Rambali Singh Chandravanshi, who was recently disqualified from the legislative council on grounds of indiscipline, and Anand Mishra, a former IPS officer who resigned from service hoping for a BJP ticket but contested the Lok Sabha polls from Buxar as an Independent after being denied the ticket. 

