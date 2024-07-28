9 states get new governors; Keralite Kailashnathan is new Lt Governor of Puducherry

New Delhi: In a major reshuffle, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday appointed new Governors in nine states and a new Lieutenant Governor in Puducherry.

K Kailashnathan, the former Chief Principal Secretary to the Gujarat Chief Minister and a native of Kozhikode, Vadakara, will be the new Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. Kailashnathan, a close aide of Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, retired in June after serving 18 years in the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office.

In other appointments, former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been appointed Governor of Rajasthan. Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has been named Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, while Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been appointed Governor of Assam and given additional charge as Governor of Manipur. Meanwhile, former Rajya Sabha MP Om Prakash Mathur will serve as the Governor of Sikkim.

Additionally, former Lok Sabha MP from Assam Ramen Deka has been made Governor of Chhattisgarh. Former Karnataka Minister C H Vijayashankar has been appointed Governor of Meghalaya.

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan, who also held additional charge of Telangana, has been appointed as the new governor of Maharashtra, succeeding incumbent Ramesh Bais. Former Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar will be the new Jharkhand governor in place of Radhakrishnan. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma, will be the new Telangana governor.

(With IANS and PTI Inputs)