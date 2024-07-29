Delhi HC directs Ramdev to take down claims blaming allopathy for Covid-19 deaths, promoting Coronil

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed self-styled yoga guru and Patanjali Ayurved's co-founder Baba Ramdev to remove his statements claiming that allopathy (modern medicine) was responsible for the deaths of lakhs of people in Covid-19 and that Patanjali's Coronil is a “cure” for the virus.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani passed the order in a suit filed by various doctors' associations in 2021.



The bench directed Ramdev to take down the offending content from social media within three days. It said in case Ramdev fails to take down the statements within three days, the social media intermediaries will take down the same.

The doctors' associations alleged that Ramdev was causing misrepresentation to the public at large by spreading misinformation, prompting people to not get hospitalised by saying that allopathy was responsible for Covid-19 deaths.

They also said that Ramdev was creating doubts in the minds of people with respect to the efficacy of not only allopathic treatment but also other Covid-19 vaccines.

The suit was moved by Resident Doctors Associations of AIIMS at Rishikesh, Patna and Bhubaneswar; Association of Resident Doctors, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh; Resident Doctors Association Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut; Telangana Junior Doctors Association, Hyderabad; and Union of Resident Doctors of Punjab.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)