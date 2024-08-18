Amid speculation of his BJP entry, Jharkhand ex-CM Champai Soren lands in Delhi

Ranchi/Jamshedpur/New Delhi: JMM leader and former chief minister of Jharkhand Champai Soren arrived at the national capital on Sunday amid speculations of his likely to join the BJP along with a group of MLAs.

Soon after landing in Delhi, Champai Soren told reporters that he hadn't met any BJP leader and that his visit was a "personal" one. As per some reports, JMM MLAs Dashrath Gagrai, Ramdas Soren, Chamra Linda, and Sameer Mohanty, along with former MLA Lobin Hembrom, are accompanying him. They are likely to meet the BJP's Jharkhand election in-charge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in Delhi.



Former JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom has already announced that he will join the BJP and mentioned that Champai Soren has been in talks with the BJP leaders.

On Friday, some media reports claimed that Champai Soren could join the saffron party ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections. But, on Saturday, the ex-CM denied it and said he had no idea about the speculations. "I don't know anything about such speculations and reports... I am where I am..." he had told reporters here before leaving for Jamshedpur.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren is scheduled to attend an event in Pakur on Sunday. He resigned from the chief minister’s post on January 31 after being arrested in a land scam case. On February 4, Champai Soren became the CM with Hemant's support.

However, after getting bail and being released from jail on June 28, Hemant Soren removed Champai Soren and resumed the CM's role on July 4. Since then, tensions have been brewing within the party, as Champai Soren had led JMM to win three seats in the Lok Sabha elections.