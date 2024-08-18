Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Mumbai woman doctor attacked by drunk patient, bystanders

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 18, 2024 12:05 PM IST
PTI08_17_2024_000082B
Amritsar: Doctors and medical students stage a protest amid the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Amritsar, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_17_2024_000082B)
Topic | India

Mumbai: Amid the outrage and widespread protests by doctors across India following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, a woman resident doctor in Mumbai was allegedly assaulted by a patient and his bystanders, according to NDTV.

The incident occurred at Sion Hospital on Sunday when a group of 5-6 drunk men attacked the doctor around 3.30 am while she was on duty in the ward. The patient, who arrived at the hospital with facial injuries, was being treated when his bystanders began to abuse and threaten the doctor.

The assailants, including the patient, then physically assaulted her. The doctor sustained injuries while attempting to defend herself. The patient and his attendants fled the scene shortly after the attack. The doctor is currently giving her statement at Sion Police Station, where a First Information Report (FIR) is being filed.

Meanwhile, in response to the nationwide strike by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the impact on healthcare services, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday assured doctors that efforts would be made to ensure their safety. The ministry has committed to forming a committee recommending measures to protect healthcare professionals.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE