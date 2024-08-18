Mumbai: Amid the outrage and widespread protests by doctors across India following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, a woman resident doctor in Mumbai was allegedly assaulted by a patient and his bystanders, according to NDTV.

The incident occurred at Sion Hospital on Sunday when a group of 5-6 drunk men attacked the doctor around 3.30 am while she was on duty in the ward. The patient, who arrived at the hospital with facial injuries, was being treated when his bystanders began to abuse and threaten the doctor.

The assailants, including the patient, then physically assaulted her. The doctor sustained injuries while attempting to defend herself. The patient and his attendants fled the scene shortly after the attack. The doctor is currently giving her statement at Sion Police Station, where a First Information Report (FIR) is being filed.

Meanwhile, in response to the nationwide strike by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the impact on healthcare services, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday assured doctors that efforts would be made to ensure their safety. The ministry has committed to forming a committee recommending measures to protect healthcare professionals.