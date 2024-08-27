Champai Soren to join BJP on Aug 30, says Assam CM

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday that former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren will join the BJP.

Sarma said Soren will join the party on August 30 in Ranchi.

He posted a picture of Soren meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah here. Sarma, who is the BJP's co-incharge for the Jharkhand assembly polls, was also part of the meeting.

"Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, Champai Soren Ji met Hon'ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji a short while ago. He will officially join the BJP on 30th August in Ranchi," Sarma said on 'X'.

A Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader, Soren had accused its leadership of insulting him and announced that he would soon decide on his next political course.

It was widely speculated that he might join the BJP, with JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accusing the party of working to poach its leaders.