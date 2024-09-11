Malayalam
Cabinet nod for Ayushman heath insurance cover to citizens above 70

PTI
Published: September 11, 2024 08:48 PM IST
Senior citizens to get 50% off on entry fee at tourism centres
Representative image: Shutterstock/IndianFaces
Topic | India

New Delhi: In a move that will benefit 4.5 crore families, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above irrespective of income under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The coverage aims to benefit six crore senior citizens from 4.5 crore families with Rs five lakh free health insurance cover. Eligible beneficiaries will be issued a new distinct card under the scheme, the government said.

