CBI must show it is an uncaged parrot: SC remarks while granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday made strong observations questioning the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case and said the probe agency must demonstrate that it is now an “uncaged parrot.”



“CBI must dispel the notion of being a caged parrot, must show it is an uncaged parrot,” said Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. He added that the CBI can't justify Kejriwal’s arrest and continued detention, citing evasive replies from the CM. “It would be a travesty of justice to keep Kejriwal in custody when he has got bail in the ED case on the same grounds,” the court said.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted relief to Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the excise policy scam on a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh and two sureties. However, the apex court directed the AAP leader not to make any public comment on the merits of the case.

Kejriwal’s wife, Sunitha, welcomed the top court’s decisions and said, “Congratulations to the AAP family. Wishing also the soonest release of our other leaders.”

Kejriwal was first taken into custody in March by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), weeks before the country's general elections, in relation to alleged irregularities in the capital city's liquor policy. Although he was granted bail in July, he remained in detention due to his arrest a month previously by the Delhi police in a graft case related to the same policy.

Kejriwal, 55, and AAP denied the allegations and said the cases are “politically motivated.” Justice Surya Kant ordered Kejriwal's release and said the issue related to “liberty” and “prolonged incarceration” could not be justified.

(With PTI inputs)