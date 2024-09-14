Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar: A terrorist was gunned down on Saturday after an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said. They said a cordon-and-search operation was launched in Chak Tapper Kreeri in the north Kashmir district's Pattan area late Friday night. The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired at a search party of the forces, who then retaliated, according to a police official.

The cordon was maintained during the night and in an exchange of fire in the morning, the terrorist was killed, he said. The identity and group affiliation of the terrorist are being ascertained, he said, adding that the operation was underway.