'Bulldozer justice' against ethos of Constitution: SC

New Delhi: Even if there is one instance of illegal demolition, it is against the ethos of our Constitution, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while directing that authorities across the country will not demolish properties of those accused of crime without seeking its leave.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan clarified that its order will not apply to unauthorised structures on public roads, footpaths, etc.

"Even if there is one instance of an illegal demolition, it is against the ethos of our Constitution," the bench observed. The top court was hearing petitions alleging properties of those accused of crime were being demolished in several states.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that a "narrative" was being built over the demolition of properties. "Rest assured that outside noise is not influencing us," the bench told the senior law officer. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on October 1.