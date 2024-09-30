Jammu/Srinagar: The final phase of the assembly election will be held in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1 as putting an end to the tight race between BJP and Congress. The high octane campaign for the third and final phase of the election concluded on Sunday evening. Major political parties, including the BJP, Congress, NC, and PDP, engaged in fierce debates on key issues such as Pakistan, Article 370, terrorism, and reservations.



The crucial final phase of the polls will cover 40 Assembly constituencies across seven districts—Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, and Kathua in the Jammu region, and Baramulla, Bandipora, and Kupwara in north Kashmir. A total of 415 candidates, including former deputy chief ministers Tara Chand (Congress) and Muzaffar Beig, are contesting in this phase, reported PTI.

Voter turnout was strong in the earlier phases, with 61.38% participation recorded in the first phase on September 18 and 57.31% in the second phase on September 26. This marks the first Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The results will be declared on October 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP’s campaign, highlighting the party's efforts over the past decade to address what he described as "decades of injustice and discrimination." Speaking at a rally at MAM Stadium, Modi sought to rally support for the BJP in its traditional stronghold, stating that the Union Territory status for Jammu and Kashmir is only temporary, with a promise to restore statehood.

The BJP achieved its best performance in the 2014 Assembly election, winning 18 seats from the Jammu region and securing a total of 25 seats. However, the party has historically struggled to win any seats in the Kashmir valley.

Senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and party president JP Nadda, have actively campaigned, accusing the Congress, National Conference (NC), and People's Democratic Party (PDP) of pushing a "Pakistani agenda" and supporting terrorism—claims the opposition parties have strongly denied.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also campaigned vigorously, promising to restore statehood and deliver a "people-friendly" government in coalition with the NC. After a poor showing in 2014, where the Congress failed to secure any seats from the Jammu districts, the party hopes for a stronger performance this time, buoyed by anti-incumbency sentiments against the BJP.

However, Congress suffered a setback when Kharge experienced dizziness during a rally in Kathua on Sunday, forcing him to cancel his final rally in Udhampur. His condition was reported stable following medical care.

Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti of the NC and PDP also intensified their efforts, criticizing the BJP for a rise in terror incidents in Jammu over the past three years. Omar Abdullah challenged the BJP’s narrative, arguing that blaming the opposition effectively absolves Pakistan of responsibility.

In the 2014 polls, the PDP won seven of the 15 seats in north Kashmir, while the NC secured three and Congress won two.

Election officials confirmed that all necessary arrangements, including security measures, are in place to ensure a safe voting environment. The 48-hour silent period before polling has now begun following a politically charged campaign involving multiple candidates, including independents.

Jammu district has the highest number of candidates at 109, followed by Baramulla (101), Kupwara (59), Bandipora (42), Udhampur (37), Kathua (35), and Samba (32). While the NC and Congress are in an alliance, their leaders largely campaigned separately for this phase. Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies in Jammu and Sopore, a region with a history of separatism.

Emerging regional players like People's Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone and Awami Ittehad Party chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, were also active in the campaign. Rashid’s party fielded his brother Khursheed Ahmad from Langate, while Lone is contesting two seats.

Adding another dimension to this competitive race is the entry of Jamaat-e-Islami-backed candidates in some north Kashmir constituencies.