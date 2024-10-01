Malayalam
Actor-politician Govinda accidentally shoots leg as revolver misfires

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 01, 2024 10:09 AM IST
Photo: govinda_herono1/ Instagram.
Topic | India

Mumbai: Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda (60) sustained a bullet injury to his leg on Tuesday after his licensed revolver accidentally misfired, police said.

The incident happened at his Juhu residence around 4:45 am as the actor was preparing to leave for a flight to Kolkata. He was promptly taken to Criticare Hospital for treatment and has since returned home, a police official told PTI. He added that the actor hadn't lodged any complaint. 

According to Govinda’s manager, the revolver fell while being stored in a cupboard, leading to the misfire. “We had a 6 am flight to catch for a show in Kolkata, and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened,” the actor's manager told PTI. “It is due to god's grace that Govinda ji sustained only a leg injury, and it was nothing serious,” he added.

