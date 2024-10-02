Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Malayali pilot among 3 killed in Pune helicopter crash

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 02, 2024 10:47 AM IST Updated: October 02, 2024 02:16 PM IST
pune helicopter
Wreckage of a helicopter after it crashed at Bavdhan area in Pune district. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

Mumbai: A Malayali was among the three killed in the helicopter crash in Pune, Maharashtra. Girish Kumar Pillai, a native of Kundara, Kollam, was a retired Air Force pilot.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday morning when the helicopter crashed and caught fire. The aircraft, operated by a Delhi-based private aviation company, had taken off from the Oxford Golf Course helipad and was en route to Juhu in Mumbai.

Preliminary reports confirmed that the victims included two pilots and an engineer. The crash took place at approximately 7.40 am in a hilly area near Bavdhan, close to the Oxford Golf Course, according to the police.

Besides Girish, the other deceased are Pritam Singh Bhardwaj and Paramjeet Singh, according to Anil Dimle, fire officer at the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Investigations into the cause of the incident are currently underway.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE