Doctor shot dead by two teenagers in Delhi hospital, a case of targeted killing, say cops

New Delhi: A doctor was shot dead by two teenagers in the early morning hours of Thursday at Nima Hospital, a nursing home located in the Kalindi Kunj area in Southeast Delhi. Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner(BUMS), was found in a chair in his cabin, bleeding from a head injury. He was 55.

Delhi Police probing the case said it could be a case of targeted killing. "During the inquiry, it was revealed that two boys, both about 16-17 years of age, came to the Nursing Home at the hospital. One of them asked to change the dressing of his injured toe. Dressing of this boy was also done the previous night in the same hospital. Yesterday, after dressing, both went to the cabin of Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner (BUMS), for a prescription of medicine. After some time, the night nursing staff of Gajala Parveen and Kamil heard a gunshot. Gajala Parveen went towards the cabin of Javed Akhtar and found him in a pool of blood oozing from the left side of his head. Prima facie, it is a case of targeted killing as it is unprovoked and the assailants had done recce the previous night," ANI reported, quoting Delhi police.

The boys reached the three-bed Nima hospital around 1 am. Cops have started collecting surveillance footage from cameras installed at the reception of the nursing home, dressing room, and other areas as part of the probe. The motive is unknown.