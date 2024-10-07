Delhi court grants bail to RJD's Lalu Prasad, sons in land-for-jobs case

New Delhi: A court here on Monday granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, along with his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, in connection with the land-for-jobs money laundering case, as reported by PTI.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted bail to the accused on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each, taking into account that they were not arrested during the investigation. The trio appeared before the court in response to a summons issued earlier by the same court. The summons were issued after the judge had taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against them.

A final report was submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 6. The ED's case is based on an FIR registered by the CBI. The case concerns Group-D appointments in the West Central Zone of the Railways, located in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Prasad's tenure as Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009. According to the ED, these appointments were allegedly made in exchange for land parcels gifted or transferred to Lalu Prasad’s family or associates by the recruits.