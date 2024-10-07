IAF air show Chennai: 5 spectators died due to heatstroke

Chennai: At least five people died during the Indian Air Force (IAF) aerial display over Marina Beach here on Sunday, with heatstroke and extreme exhaustion cited as the causes, according to PTI. The deceased were among the thousands who gathered along the several-kilometre-long shoreline to witness the event.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Leader of the Opposition and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) chief condemned the DMK government for failing to make adequate arrangements for such a significant occasion and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

To attend the event, thousands stood in the scorching sun for at least two to three hours. Although the air show took place between 11 am and 1 pm, spectators began arriving at least an hour in advance.

Several attendees fainted and were carried in stretchers and provide care in makeshift shelters. Over 30 individuals were rushed to nearby government hospitals due to dehydration.

Following the event, arterial roads, particularly those near the beach, were congested, and local trains, including the MRTS and Metro, as well as buses, were overcrowded. The bus stop at Anna Square, close to the display venue, overflowed with people.

Due to traffic restrictions, many had to walk considerable distances to catch buses or reach train stations. A stampede-like situation briefly emerged as thousands attempted to exit the venue simultaneously, but police regulated the crowd and ensured safe passage for ambulances.

Families gathered enthusiastically on the sands of Marina Beach as the air show commenced with the IAF's Special Garud Force commandos showcasing their skills in a simulated rescue operation. Para jump instructors made precise landings on target areas, captivating the spectators.

The 92nd IAF Day celebration, held between the Lighthouse and Chennai Port, was attended by several dignitaries, including Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, state ministers, and Chennai Mayor R Priya.