Haryana Assembly poll results: Counting begins

Chandigarh: The fate of15th Haryana Legislative Assembly will be revealed on Tuesday when vote counting for the October 5 polls begins at 8 am under tight three-tier security. The results will determine the fate of 1,031 candidates in the fray.

The ruling BJP expresses confidence in securing a third consecutive term, while the Congress, out of power for a decade, remains hopeful for a comeback.



Officials confirmed to PTI that all preparations, including security arrangements, are in place for the counting process. Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal stated, "A three-tier security arrangement has been implemented at counting venues."

This election marks the first significant direct contest between the BJP and Congress since the Lok Sabha polls, and the outcome will serve as a narrative tool for the winner in other states with upcoming elections. Several exit polls predict a Congress victory in Haryana, which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent.

The main parties in the contest include the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP, and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. However, most constituencies are expected to witness a direct rivalry between the BJP and Congress. Agarwal announced that 93 counting centres are established across 90 assembly constituencies in 22 districts.

Two counting centres are set up for the Badshahpur, Gurugram, and Pataudi assembly seats, while each of the remaining 87 constituencies will have one counting centre. The Election Commission of India has appointed 90 counting observers to monitor the counting.

Counting will commence with postal ballots, followed by the tallying of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after 30 minutes. The CEO assured that accurate information from each counting round will be promptly shared.

A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women, are competing in Haryana's 90 constituencies, which held voting in a single phase on October 5.

Agarwal noted that on counting day, strongrooms will open in the presence of candidates, their authorised representatives, Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), and Election Commission observers, with video recordings made. Mobile phones are prohibited inside the counting centres.

CEO Agarwal noted that 30 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are deployed across the 93 counting centres, with around 12,000 police personnel on duty statewide. He mentioned that adequate checkpoints are established within a 100-metre perimeter of each counting centre, and CCTV cameras are installed in all 90 strongrooms to closely monitor activities.

Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Saini (Ladwa), Leader of Opposition Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi), INLD's Abhay Chautala (Ellenabad), JJP's Dushyant Chautala (Uchana Kalan), BJP's Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt), Capt Abhimanyu (Narnaund), O P Dhankar (Badli), AAP's Anurag Dhanda (Kalayat), and Congress' Vinesh Phogat (Julana). Several rebels from both Congress and BJP have also entered the fray.