Haryana put 'No Entry' boards for Congress: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the people of Haryana have rejected falsehood and have chosen truth, development, and good governance by giving the BJP its third consecutive win in the state. "Once the people throw out Congress, they do not let it come back. They put 'no entry' boards for Congress... it is a party that always thought power was its birthright," the prime minister said.



Speaking to party workers at the BJP headquarters, Modi also called the peaceful elections in Jammu and Kashmir a victory for India's Constitution and democracy, according to PTI.

Modi said whenever the BJP forms a government in any state, people support it for a long time and put "no entry" boards for the Congress. "Congress rarely comes back to power. It was 13 years ago that the Congress came back to power in Assam and there are some states where the Congress has not returned to power for 60 years," he said. Modi said the people of Haryana have done wonders and kamal' (lotus) has bloomed everywhere.

He said the Congress tried to provoke Dalits, tribals, farmers and youth in all possible ways, but people saw through its tricks and propaganda and rejected the party. "In the land of Gita, truth and development and good governance have won," the prime minister said.

"Today in Haryana, the guarantee of development has trumped falsehood," Modi said, accusing the Congress of indulging in an international conspiracy to defame the country. He also alleged that the Congress has become a 'parasite' (par jeevi) that is dependent on its alliance partners and at times, ends up swallowing them. Modi said Haryana was established in 1966, and to date, 13 elections have been held in the state.

"In 10 of these elections, the people of Haryana changed the government every five years. However, the people of Haryana have achieved something remarkable. For the first time, a government has been given the opportunity for the third consecutive time," Modi said.