Assembly poll results: Congress claims lag in ECI updates, questions BJP's role

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 08, 2024 12:51 PM IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File Photo: PTI.
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Congress accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of delaying the update of poll trends for the Haryana elections on its website. The opposition also questioned whether the BJP was attempting to influence the administration by disseminating "outdated" and "misleading" data.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, expressed his concerns on X, stating, "Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website." He further questioned, "Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends @ECISVEEP?"

The most recent data on the EC website showed the BJP leading in 48 seats, while Congress was ahead in 36, with the majority mark for the 90-member assembly being 46.

