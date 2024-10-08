Jammu & Kashmir assembly poll results: Neck to neck contest

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is all set to welcome its new government after 10 long years of political uncertainity. Assembly elections were held across its 90 constituencies in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, marking the region's first polls in a decade. These elections are the first since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019, which bifurcated the former state with special status into the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

For the 2024 assembly elections, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) and Congress have formed an alliance. The People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are contesting independently. The PDP-BJP coalition previously collapsed in June 2018 after the BJP withdrew support from then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP, prompting the imposition of Governor’s Rule by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir announced on Monday that vote counting for the Assembly elections would begin at 8 am today, with 28 counting centres set up across 20 districts for the 90 constituencies.

Exit polls

Exit polls released on Saturday indicate that the NC-Congress alliance holds the lead, with the regional party expected to secure the majority of seats.

The BJP is predicted to slightly increase its tally from the 25 seats it won in the 2014 assembly elections, while the PDP, which won 28 seats a decade ago, is projected to win fewer than 10 seats this time.

Predictions suggest that pollsters have given little chance to emerging parties such as the People's Conference, Apni Party, Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Azad Party, and Sheikh Abdul Rashid's Awami Ittehad Party. Together with independents, these parties are expected to secure around 10 seats.

An Indian security personnel stands guard as voters queue up to cast their ballots at a polling station during the third and final phase of voting for local assembly elections in Bandipora. Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP.

Prominent candidates

Among the prominent candidates are National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah, competing in the Budgam and Ganderbal segments; Sajad Gani Lone from the People's Conference, contesting in Handwara and Kupwara; Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra, who is running for the Batamaloo seat; and BJP state president Ravindra Raina, contesting from Nowshera.

Other notable contenders include AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Dooru), PDP leaders Waheed Para (Pulwama), Iltija Mufti (Bijbehara), Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari (Chanapora), CPM veteran Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami (Kulgam), and former deputy chief ministers Muzaffar Hussain Baig and Tara Chand.

Arrangements in place

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a voter turnout of 64 per cent this time, with political parties fielding candidates across all 90 seats and a record number of independent candidates also contesting.The fate of 873 candidates contesting in the 90-member assembly will be revealed by Tuesday evening.

“There are 28 counting centres across the J&K, and we are fully prepared for the counting,” the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir confirmed, noting that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are secured in strong rooms at district headquarters. He emphasised that a three-tier security cover has been set up around the centres, with CCTV cameras monitoring the strong rooms and the entire premises.

Counting will begin with postal ballots, followed 30 minutes later by the EVM count. Accurate updates from each round will be provided promptly. Strong rooms will be opened in the presence of candidates, their authorised representatives, Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), and Election Commission of India (ECI) observers. The entire procedure will be recorded on video. Mobile phones will not be allowed inside the counting centres.



Two counting centres have been set up in Kupwara, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, and Reasi districts, while one centre has been allocated to each of the remaining districts. Additionally, three centres have been designated for migrant voters. ECI-appointed observers will oversee the process at all locations.