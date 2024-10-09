Delhi CM's residence forcibly vacated, says CMO

The Delhi Chief Minister's Office said in a statement on Wednesday that Lt Governor V K Saxena forcibly vacated CM Atishi's residence at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, at the behest of the BJP.

While the CMO has claimed that the move is aimed at allotting the property to a BJP leader, a source at the LG's office told PTI that it was not yet the official residence of the chief minister. The source claimed that CM Atishi had moved her belongings to the PWD-owned bungalow without official approval.

On Monday, Atishi moved with her belongings to the property that was previously occupied by her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal.

"For the first time in the history of the country, the Chief Minister's residence was vacated. On the instructions of the BJP, LG forcibly removed CM Atishi's belongings from the CM's residence. LG is preparing to allot the CM residence to a big BJP leader. The BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi for 27 years, is now trying to occupy the CM residence," CMO said in a statement.

A pick-up van carrying cardboard cartons was seen coming out of the bungalow, and a hand cart carrying an almirah and a carton was also seen moving out.