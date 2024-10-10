Ratan Tata: From steel to startups, the humble visionary who inspired a nation

Ratan Naval Tata, one of the world’s most influential industrialists, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night at the age of 86. Despite his massive corporate influence, Tata never appeared on any billionaire list, earning a reputation for integrity, decency, and unpretentiousness instead.



Tata's life was a journey marked by business acumen, philanthropic commitment, and humility. Here’s a look at his life and accomplishments, charted through key milestones:

Early life and education

- Born in 1937, Tata completed a BS in Architecture from Cornell University in 1962.

- He began his career in the Tata Group, initially working on the shop floor before taking on leadership roles.

- In 1971, he became director in charge of National Radio and Electronics Co (NELCO).

- By 1981, Tata was appointed chairman of Tata Industries, setting the stage for a historic transformation.

Chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata poses with Jaguar's newly launched C-X16 car during India's Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 5, 2012. File photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Leading the Tata Group

- In 1991, he succeeded his uncle, JRD Tata, as chairman of Tata Sons.

- This was a critical year as India opened its economy, and Tata steered the conglomerate toward global prominence.

- Under his leadership, Tata expanded its footprint across various industries, acquiring companies like Tetley Tea (2000), Daewoo Motors (2004), Corus Steel (2007), and Jaguar Land Rover (2008).

Philanthropic vision

- Ratan Tata was not only a corporate leader but also a philanthropist. His early involvement included the Aga Khan Hospital project in the 1970s.

- As the head of Tata Trusts, he championed numerous social causes, from healthcare to education, and contributed to the establishment of institutions like the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Controversies and corporate leadership

- Tata's name surfaced in 2008 in connection with the telecom license allocation scandal, though he was not implicated in any wrongdoing.

- In 2012, he handed over leadership of Tata Sons to Cyrus Mistry. However, tensions arose, and Mistry was ousted in 2016, with Tata briefly returning as interim chairman.

- By 2017, Natarajan Chandrasekaran was appointed chairman, and Tata moved into an emeritus role.

Industrialist Ratan Tata during conferment of honorary Doctorate of Literature at the first special convocation 2022 of HSNC University, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 11, 2022. File Photo: PTI

Fostering innovation

- In his later years, Tata became a mentor and investor in tech-driven start-ups, including Ola Electric, Paytm, and Lenskart.

- His focus on the future demonstrated his vision for innovation and youth empowerment.

Personal touch

- A passionate animal lover, Tata once ensured stray dogs outside Tata’s Mumbai headquarters found shelter during a monsoon. This small but touching gesture reflected his compassion.

Ratan Tata leaves behind a legacy of business excellence, ethical leadership, and social responsibility. His life was a testament to how power, humility, and generosity can coalesce to create lasting impact.