Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Final rites of Ratan Tata performed in Mumbai with full state honours

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 10, 2024 07:57 PM IST Updated: October 10, 2024 08:20 PM IST
ratan tata
The coffin carrying mortal remains of Indian industrialist Ratan Tata is seen at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) ahead of its cremation in Mumbai on October 10, 2024. Photo: Punit PARANJPE/ AFP
Topic | India

Mumbai: The final rites of veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata were performed with a ceremonial guard of honour by the Mumbai Police. His mortal remains were brought to a crematorium in Worli for the final rites on Thursday evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were present at the crematorium in central Mumbai.

Tata's mortal remains were placed at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai for public tributes from 10.30 am to 3.55 pm, before being transported to the crematorium for the last rites.

Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a global conglomerate, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE