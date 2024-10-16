Malayalam
Omar Abdullah sworn in as J&K Chief Minister

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 16, 2024 09:56 AM IST Updated: October 16, 2024 11:59 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) party leader Omar Abdullah. Photo: PTI.
Topic | India

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice-President Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Wednesday, following his party’s victory in the first assembly elections held after the abrogation of Article 370.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) at 11.30 am, reported PTI. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oaths of office and secrecy to Abdullah and his selected ministers. High security was ensured around the venue.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi attended the swearing-in ceremony. Additionally, several chief ministers and state representatives were also present. 

