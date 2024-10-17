BJP's Saini to take oath as Haryana CM

Panchkula: After leading the BJP to victory in the Assembly election overcoming anti-incumbency challenges, Nayab Singh Saini will take oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana on Thursday. This marks the party's third term with an absolute majority. The BJP had won 48 seats in the 90-seat House.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath of office and secrecy. Hours after being unanimously elected, Saini, accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, called on Governor Dattatreya at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Wednesday and staked his claim to form the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his key allies will attend the swearing-in ceremony at the Parade Ground in Sector 5 in Panchkula, where elaborate security arrangements have been made. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other union ministers, including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J.P Nadda, will also preside over the ceremony.

All 20 Chief Ministers of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and their deputies will attend. This indicates a mega political gathering in the run-up to Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Saini has yet to announce his new Cabinet, which is anticipated to include around 10 members, with three key positions likely remaining vacant.

After the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a half-day conclave in Chandigarh, focusing on national development issues and discussing subjects like the observance of Samvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav as per the BJP.