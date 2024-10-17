Indian Railways reduces advance reservation period from 120 to 60 days

The Indian Railways has announced a significant change in its advance reservation period (ARP) policy. Effective from November 1, 2024, the current time limit for advance bookings on trains will be reduced from 120 days to 60 days (excluding the date of journey).

Under the revised policy, starting November 1, 2024, passengers will be able to book train tickets up to 60 days in advance. However, any reservations made before October 31, 2024, under the existing 120-day ARP, will remain valid. Additionally, cancellations for bookings beyond the new 60-day ARP will still be allowed.

There will be no change in the reservation time limits for certain daytime express trains, such as the Taj Express and Gomti Express, which already have shorter ARP durations. Furthermore, the 365-day reservation limit for foreign tourists will remain unaffected by this change.